The Governor of Odisha Shri Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed former IAS officer Madhusudan Padhi as the State Election Commission of Odisha.

The notice was issued by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department on Monday.

Padhi will succeed Retired IAS Aditya Prasad Padhi as the State Election Commissioner, Odisha.

“In pursuance of clause (I) of Article 243-K of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Shri Madhusudan Padhi, IAS (Retd.) as State Election Commissioner, Odisha.

Madhusudan Padhi served the Odisha Government on different capabilities. He occupied prominent positions as Transport Commissioner, Principal Secretary in E&IT Department. He superannuated in October 2022.