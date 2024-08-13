Odisha Govt Appoints Chief Secy Manoj Ahuja as Working Chairman of SJTMC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed Chief Secretary IAS Manoj Ahuja as the Working Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC).

The state government entrusted Manoj Ahuja with a significant role. He was designated as the working chairman of the temple’s management committee, a duty he will perform alongside his responsibilities as Chief Secretary.

As per the provisions of the Shree Mandir Act 1955, the administration, management and management of the temple are vested in the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri Management Committee members.

As per the law, the management committee is also comprised of the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri (Chairman), the Collector of Puri (Vice-Chairman), temple management and endowments members, other servitors and members of the Mukti Mandap.