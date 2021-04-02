Odisha Govt Appoints 19 IAS Officers As Joint Secretaries

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday appointed 19 officers of the Indian Administrative Services as Joint Secretaries in various departments.
The GA and PG Department has issued a notification in this regard. The 19 officers were recently promoted from Odisha Civil Service to the Indian Administrative Service.
Here is the list of IAS officers given fresh tasks:-
- Ganesh Chandra Patra, at present Special Secretary, General Administration and Pension Grievance Department is appointed as Joint Secretary, of GA & PG Department;
- Sashadhara Nayak, at present Director, Land Records &Survey, Odisha, Cuttack is allowed to continue as such. The post of Director, Land Records & Survey is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government;
- Bikash Chandra Mohapatra, at present Director, Text Book Production & Marketing, with additional charge of Director, Higher Secondary Education, is allowed to continue the post of Director, Text Book Production & Marketing is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Bratati Harichandan, at present Director, SSEPD, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such. The post of Director, SSEPD is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, at present Special Secretary to Government, E & IT Department, with additional charge of CEO, OCAC, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, E&IT Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, OCAC in addition to his own duties;
- Sadananda Nayak, at present Managing Director, Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd., with additional charge of MD Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such. The post of MD, Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd. is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State;
- Mary Lakra, at present Special Secretary to Government, Excise Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Excise Department;
- Dayanidhi Nayak, at present Additional Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department;
- Srinibas Behera, at present Additional Commissioner, Transport, State Transport Authority, Cuttack is allowed to continue as such. The post of Additional Commissioner, Transport, State Transport Authority is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Yudhisthir Nayak, at present Additional Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department;
- Udaya Narayan Das, at present Additional Secretary to Government, MSME Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, MSME Department;
- Sujata Sahu, at present Secretary to RDC (SD), Berhampur is allowed to continue as such. The post of Secretary to RDC (SD), Berhampur is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Gangadhar Sahoo, AS(SCS) at present Director, Technical Education & State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Odisha, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such. The post of Director, Technical Education& State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Aswini Kumar Mishra, at present Director, Higher Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such. The post of Director, Higher Education is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Ramashis Hazra, IAS(SCS) at present President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Cuttack is allowed to continue as such. The post of President, Board of Secondary Education is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Sushanta Kumar Mohanty, at present Additional Secretary to Government, Industries Department with additional charge of CGM (Land), IDCO, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Industries Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CGM (Land), IDCO, Bhubaneswar in addition to his own duties;
- Jyoti Prakash Das, at present Director, Textile and Handloom, Odisha, Bhubaneswar with additional charge of MD, Boyanika, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such. The post of Director, Textile and Handloom is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary;
- Sitansu Kumar Rout, at present Director, ROTI, Bhubaneswar with additional charge of Director, OBC is allowed to continue as such. The post of Director, ROTI is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary; and
- Krushna Prasad Pati, IAS(SCS) at present Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department.