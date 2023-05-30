Odisha govt announces to increase Plus 2 seats

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday announced to increase the seats in Plus 2 colleges in the state to accommodate more students.

As per the official announcement made by the school and mass education minister and department secretary, the Plus seats will be increased from 2023-24 academic year.

The decision has been taken in view of a higher pass percentage in Matriculation or the Class 10 board examination, the results of which were announced recently. The Minister said that the seats will be increased as per the necessity.

Notably, the overall pass percentage in the Matriculation exemption stands at 96.4% this year as compared to 90.55% last year.