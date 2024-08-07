Odisha Govt Announces Major Reshuffle of IAS Officers

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha’s General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued a notification on Wednesday, announcing several new appointments and transfers of IAS officers across various departments and districts in the state.

Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, IAS (RR-2009) , currently Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack, has been appointed as Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture. He will also hold the additional charge of Director, Odisha Paribar.

Ashish Thakare, IAS (RR-2011), Collector & DM, Balasore, has been appointed as Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.

Dilip Routrai, IAS (SCS-2011), Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, with additional charge of Director, Odisha Paribar, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Bhadrak.

Kamal Lochan Mishra, IAS (SCS-2011), Collector & DM, Nabarangpur, has been appointed as Executive Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, IAS (RR-2012), Collector & DM, Jajpur, has been appointed as Director, Soil Conservation and Watershed Development, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Bijay Kumar Dash, IAS (SCS-2012), Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, with additional charge of Vice Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Gajapati.

Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, IAS (NSCS-2012), Collector & DM, Gajapati, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Kendrapara.

Swadha Dev Singh, IAS (RR-2014), Collector & DM, Nayagarh, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department.

Parul Patawari, IAS (RR-2015), State Project Director, OSEPA, with additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Rayagada.

Amrit Ruturaj, IAS (RR-2015), Collector & DM, Dhenkanal, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Kandhamal.

Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, IAS (RR-2016), Collector & DM, Bhadrak, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Sambalpur.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, IAS (RR-2016), Collector & DM, Mayurbhanj, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Cuttack.

Hema Kanta Say, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Nuapada, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Mayurbhanj.

Anvesha Reddy, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Kalahandi, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Jajpur.

Ashish Ishwar Patil, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Kandhamal, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Malkangiri.

Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Deogarh, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Dhenkanal.

Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS (RR-2018), Director, Rural Development, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Nabarangpur.

Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, IAS (RR-2018), Collector & DM, Kendrapara, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Balasore.

J Sonal, IAS (RR-2018), Collector & DM, Boudh, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Jagatsinghpur.

Pawar Sachin Prakash, IAS (RR-2019), Collector & DM, Malkangiri, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Kalahandi.

Akshay Sunil Agrawal, IAS (RR-2019), Collector & DM, Sambalpur, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Nayagarh.

Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, IAS (RR-2019), Collector & DM, Rayagada, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Sundargarh.

Kabindra Kumar Sahu, OAS (SS), Executive Director (Land), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Deogarh.

Madhusudan Dash, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Nuapada.

, Special Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Nuapada. Subrat Kumar Panda, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Boudh.

These appointments have been made under the powers conferred by section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and signed by Additional Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Mohanty,

The appointments are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure efficient administration and governance across the state.