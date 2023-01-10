Odisha Govt Announces Half Day For Schools, Govt. Offices In CMC Area For Hockey World Cup Inauguration

Cuttack: Odisha government on Tuesday announced that all schools and government offices within the Cuttack Municipal Corporation area will be closed at 01:30 PM on Wednesday to watch the inaugural ceremony of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said all schools and colleges both government and private will remain closed after 2 PM on Wednesday to help the students watch the opening ceremony.

A notification also issued by the Revenue and Disaster Department said all government offices, universities, colleges and schools and other government institutions under the civic body will remain closed on the second half from 1.30 PM to watch the inaugural ceremony of Hockey Men’s World cup 2023.

The opening ceremony will be held at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack in the evening. The authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for the opening ceremony.

Official sources said 50 platoons of Police and around 250 officers will be deployed for smooth celebration of mega event. The World Cup hockey is scheduled to be held at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani along with Blackswan, the K-Pop band are scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony.