Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today announced financial aid for the flood-affected residents of Balasore, as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The announced aid includes Rs. 120,000 for the complete reconstruction of houses, Rs. 6,500 for partially damaged concrete houses, Rs. 4,000 for mud houses, Rs. 8,000 for huts, and Rs. 3,000 for cowsheds.

Families with destroyed or submerged homes will receive Rs. 2,500 each for clothing and utensils.

Small and marginal farmers are eligible for Rs. 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated land, Rs. 17,000 for irrigated, and Rs. 22,500 for perennial crops, capped at two hectares. Additionally, Rs. 18,000 per hectare will be provided for sand removal from farmland and a minimum of Rs. 22,000 per hectare for fish pond repairs. In cases of landslides, erosion, or river course changes affecting agricultural land, the aid increases to Rs. 47,000 per hectare.

Fishermen can claim Rs. 6,000 for partially damaged boats, Rs. 3,000 for nets, Rs. 15,000 for fully damaged boats, and Rs. 4,000 for nets, along with Rs. 10,000 per hectare for lost fish seed farms.

Livestock owners will receive Rs. 37,500 for each cow, Rs. 4,000 for goats or sheep, Rs. 32,000 for pack animals like oxen, and horses, and Rs. 20,000 for calves, donkeys, or mules, limited to three large or 30 small dairy animals, or three large or six small pack animals per family.

Artisans and handicraft workers will each receive Rs. 5,000 for equipment losses.

The CMO stated that financial assistance would be provided to the relevant departments for the repair and restoration of public assets such as roads, poles, schools, primary/group health centres, 11 KV LT Lines, drinking water supply systems, minor irrigation projects, youth centres, panchayat houses, and Anganwadi centres, following the receipt of detailed damage reports.