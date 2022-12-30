Odisha govt announces 4 per cent hike in DA

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal, that will be effective from July 1, 2022.

Four lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.

Earlier in September, the Odisha government had announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) in favour of State Government Employees, covered under the ORSP Rules, 2017.

The decision to increase the dearness allowance by three per cent to 34 per cent from the existing 31 per cent was taken after considering the overall financial resources and fiscal target stipulated under Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005.

The move is being considered as a New Year’s Gift for the beneficiaries.