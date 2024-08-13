Odisha Govt Announced ‘Bhang’ as Intoxicant

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday categorized ‘Bhang’ as an intoxicant. The excise department has issued an official notice in this regard today.

As per the notification, the government has declared, “Bhang” which means a preparation from the leaves, or small stalks of the Indian Hemp Plant (Cannabis Sativa), which is smoked, chewed eaten infused and drunk, as an intoxicant.

“Bhang which has the potential of producing symptoms of grandiosity, excitement, hostility, disorientation, hallucinations and thought disorder”, the notification further read.