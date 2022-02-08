Odisha Govt
Odisha Govt Allows Reopening Of Private Play, KG Schools From Feb 14

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: With the reopening of schools and other educational institutions in a phased manner, the Odisha Government has decided to allow the reopening of Private Pre-Schools (Play & KG) for the Academic Session 2021-22 from 14th February 2022.

The School and Mass Education Department has directed the Private Pre-School Management to strictly abide by the guidelines and enforcement of the COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Besides, the Teaching, Non-Teaching and Support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 Vaccine. And, the School Management have been asked to take utmost care of the small children.

 

