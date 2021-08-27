Odisha Govt Allows Premature Release Of 23 Convicts From Various Jails

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government issued premature release orders of 23 convicts for good behaviour inside jails and on basis of recommendations of the state sentence review committee.

As per the provisions of CrPC, the State Review Committee recommended the premature release of these 23 convicts.

After the committee gives its green signal, the files send to the chief minister’s office for approval and the final ascent of sentence remission came from the governor.

The convicts include three each from Baripada and Bhawanipatn, two each from Choudwar, Rourkela, Kotpad, and Berhampur, one each from Koraput, Ranapur, Balangir, Jamujhari, Padmapur, Sundargarh, Sohela, Koraput, and Sambalpur.

According to officials, more than 80 convicts have been released under the scheme this year so far.