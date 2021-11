Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allowed Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay to retire on completion of his tenure as Head of Police Force.

According to a notification released by Home Department said that DGP Abhay will retire with effect from the afternoon of December 31.

The state government had appointed the 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force in 2019.