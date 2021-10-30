Odisha Govt Allows 100% Exemption On MV Tax, Registration Fees For E-Vehicles

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced 100% exemption on motor vehicle (MV) tax and registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs).

” In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 15 of the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1975, the State Government has allowed 100% exemption of motor vehicle taxes and also registration fees in respect of all types of battery operated vehicles,” read a notification by Odisha Commerce and Transport Department.

Using the powers conferred by clause (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 15 of the #OdishaMotorVehiclesTaxationAct, 1975, the state government has allowed a 100% exemption on #MotorVehicleTax and #RegistrationFees for EVs.

The exemption is applicable during the policy period i.e. up to December 31, 2025.

On advice of NITI Aayog, Odisha Government had earlier published the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, in extraordinary issue No. 1358 dated September 2 of Odisha Gazette, in order to encourage buyers for electric vehicles.

Under the policy guideline, the Government had proposed to extend incentives for the purchasers, manufacturers of EVs, batteries and charging stations.