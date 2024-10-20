Odisha Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja took a review meeting today at 6.00 PM on preparation need to be taken in view of low pressure over Bay of Bengal in presence of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) D. K. Singh and other concerned Secretaries and senior officers of concerned Departments and Collectors. IMD, Director Smt. Manorama Mohanty was also present in the meeting.

“Special Bulletin has been received from IMD today regarding cyclonic disturbance likely to develop over Bay of Bengal. A low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the East -Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours. In this connection, concerned Districts have been instructed to remain in preparedness,” the Office of Special Relief Commissioner said in a press note.

“Fishermen warning have been issued. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Odisha Coast and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during 21st to 26th October, 2024. District & concerned Departments have been instructed to operate control room on 24×7 basis. Cyclone shelters are to be kept in readiness. Ensure provision of drinking water during and lighting arrangement. Evacuation plan of vulnerable people to be in readiness,” the SRC’s office informed.

The SRC has issued the following advisory to the Field officials

Districts under red, orange & yellow warning to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality particularly water logging/ landslide in hilly areas.

Continuous vigil of low-lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up.

Avoid movement in affected areas, stay in safe place.

Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.

Postpon fertilizer/chemicals application in agricultural field, keep livestock in safe place.

Advice for fishermen to be strictly implemented.

Man & material to be pre-positioned.

Besides, District Collectors have been instructed to hold meeting at their end in tomorrow morning and send their requirements about deployment of ODRAF, Fire and NDRF units.

Pregnant women whose EDD fall in next two weeks are to be shifted to nearest hospitals while public has been advised to be in alert but need not panic.

According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre evening weather bulletin, “the upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea persisted at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 20th October 2024. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.”

