Odisha Govt Acquires 75 Metres Area Around Srimandir For Security Corridor

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to develop a Security Corridor for Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, State Government has acquired residential units, shopping units, lodges and maths within 75 meters around Meghanada Pacheri.

Government land to the extent of Ac.1.320 decimals is to be allotted in favour of displaced 13 maths at Puri without payment of consideration value of Government land under Rehabilitation and Resettlement package.

Further, the Government has decided to remit stamp duty and registration fees on the document of Government land to be executed in favour of displaced 13 mathas at Puri.