Odisha Governor’s appreciation of CP raises eyebrows!

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi’s blame game has of late taken a political twist after getting a letter of appreciation from the Governor.

Observers maintained that for the time ever a Governor of a state holding a constitutional post has lavished praises on a police officer who has nabbed an accused involved in a sensational gang rape that occurred 22 years ago. They said that Sarangi could manage to arrange a letter of appreciation from no less a person than the Governor in 24 hours is quite astounding.

This development comes at a time when the leader of the opposition Pradipta Nayak on Wednesday criticized Sarangi in the State Assembly for blaming CBI for failing to nab the accused involved in Anjana Mishra gang rape case.

Nayak said that the officers are forbidden by the All India Service Rule to make any comment against the Centre or the state. Therefore, Sarangi must tender apologies for his comments against CBI, the Leader of the Opposition said.

The police officials of Commissionerate Police, however, have tried their best send the news to different news outlets in the Captial relating to the letter of appreciation of the Governor for extensive coverage. Although there was word on the matter from Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s office has tweeted about this and a letter of Odisha CM has also been attached to the tweet.

Observers said the appreciation has come at a time when the police administration of the state has been demoralized following lock-up deaths and highhandedness of personnel on sensitive issues. It is surprising that when the Governor has remained mum over different issues of the state, he is showering lavishes on the CP has raised eyebrows, observers maintained.