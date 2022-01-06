Odisha Governor Urges Corporates To Focus On People, Planet & Passion

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Thursday delivered the Keynote address at the 20th Edition of the NALCO’s Foundation Lecture Series here at the NALCO Research & Technology Centre (NRTC), Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the employees and stakeholders of NALCO, Hon’ble Governor, who is also an Academician Par Excellence, urged NALCOnians and society at large to follow the triple bottom-line approach of People, Planet and Passion, to ensure absolute harmony between man, science, nature and God.

Prof. Ganeshi Lal also lauded NALCO for its caring and sharing approach towards people and environment, which has helped the Navratna Company generate goodwill and occupy a prestigious position across the globe. In his eloquent speech, the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha also quoted from Bhagavad Gita to drive across the importance on People and Planet.

While delivering the welcome address, Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, thanked the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha for gracing NALCO’s Lecture Series, which has been delivered by some of the eminent stalwarts of the Country, like Former Presidents of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam & Pranab Mukherjee, and notable personalities like Former Governor of Nagaland Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Dr.Subramanian Swamy. Patra also outlined the various impactful initiatives NALCO is undertaking to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The function has been conducted with minimal physical participants, as permitted by Bhubaneswar Municipal Commission (BMC) adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and mostly people participated in the event online from their respective workplaces.