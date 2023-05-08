Odisha Governor Seeks Report From Chief Secy, MSBU VC Over Blackout During Prez Programme

Bhubaneswar: Governor Professor Ganesh Lal has asked for a report regarding power disruption for nine minutes during a programme of President Droupadi Murmu at the convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriramchandra Bhanjdeo University in Baripada.

The governor has asked the chief secretary and vice- chancellor of the University to submit report within seven days.

An electrician of the university has been suspended for it. A three-member committee has been formed by the university to investigate the incident. Vice chancellor Prof. Satya Tripathi has apologized and blamed himself.

Murmu was addressing the 12th convocation of the Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanjadeo University. Four minutes into the speech, lights went off due to a power snag, plunging the venue into darkness.

Murmu continued her speech in the darkness, which lasted for nine minutes from 11.56 am to 12.05 pm before the power supply was restored.