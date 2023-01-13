Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Backs Non-Hindu Entry Into Srimandir

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday supported the entry of non-Hindus into the Shree Jagannath temple and offering of prayers inside the shrine.

He made such statement while addressing inaugural function of Odisha Vision 2036 Conclave. Lal urged Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and Shankaracharya to consider his proposal to allow foreign devotees into the shrine and offer worship.

Devotees from outside the country can meet Gajapati, Shankaracharya and servitors and take their blessings Thus, they should not be restricted to enter the temple.

Even though scores of Hindu devotees have been going against such views, he still urged the the Puri Kind and seer to consider the proposal.

“A foreign devotee is allowed to meet Gajapati and Sankaracharya and servitors. Thus, he should be allowed to meet the Lord. This is my personal opinion which may not go down well with many”, he added.

Notably, as per tradition, only orthodox Hindus are allowed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and siblings inside the shrine in Puri.