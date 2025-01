Odisha Governor, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, met Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed about key developmental programs in Odisha and matters of significance.

Before meeting the Vice President, the Odisha Governor Dr Kambhampati, met Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah and discussed various developmental activities and initiatives aimed at fostering growth and progress across Odisha.