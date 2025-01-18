The Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed happiness on seeing the large number of people visiting the Raj Bhavan Garden since it was opened for public from January 13 to 22 this year.

After seeing the footfall of citizens who had come to visit the Raj Bhavan Gardens this afternoon, the Governor interacted with the public. The Governor was very happy to see the children and blessed them with chocolates and pens.

The Odisha Governor emphasized opening the Raj Bhavan Garden more than once a year, saying that such gatherings are a way of bringing the Raj Bhavan closer to the people.

Children, school and college students and the general public can enjoy the beauty of the diverse vegetation, flower garden, deer park, peacock park, aquarium, musical fountain, etc. in the Raj Bhavan Garden complex.

Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has requested the public to visit the Raj Bhavan Garden in large numbers. Principal Secretary to the Governor NBS Rajput was also present on this occasion.

It is worth noting that more than 30,000 people visited the Raj Bhavan Garden between January 13 and 18.