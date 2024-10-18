Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has pledged to ensure a transparent and fair examination process following allegations of a paper leak in the recent OSSSC (Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission) exams for Revenue Inspector (RI) and Amin positions. The controversy has sparked widespread protests among aspirants, who are demanding the cancellation of the exams and a thorough investigation into the matter.

The allegations surfaced after several candidates reported irregularities in the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CRE) conducted in September 2024. Protesters, under the banner of Students Against Corruption, have accused the OSSSC of failing to maintain the integrity of the examination process, citing instances of the exam being conducted at unauthorized cyber cafes.

In response, the Odisha government has initiated an investigation to address these concerns. Senior officials from the Department of General Administration and Public Grievances are reviewing the examination procedures and the alleged discrepancies. “The government will not compromise on transparency. We have received inputs about the paper leak and are committed to protecting the rights of the aspirants,” stated a press release from the government.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured the public that appropriate actions would be taken based on the findings of the investigation. “We understand the concerns of the aspirants and are working diligently to ensure that the examination process is fair and transparent,” he said.

The OSSSC exams, which aim to fill 2,895 vacant posts, have been marred by these allegations, leading to significant unrest among the candidates. The government has urged the aspirants to remain patient while the investigation is underway and has promised to take necessary steps to uphold the integrity of the recruitment process.

