Bhubaneswar: In a recent session of the Odisha Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced a significant proposal to construct 1280 check dams across the state between 2022 and 2025. The initiative aims to bolster irrigation infrastructure and support agricultural activities in water-deficient areas.

Minister Mahaling highlighted that by 2025, the construction of 585 check dams will be completed, marking a substantial progress in the state’s efforts to enhance water management and agricultural productivity. This project is expected to provide a reliable water source for irrigation, improve groundwater recharge, and ensure water availability during dry periods.

The construction of these check dams is part of the broader Mukhya Mantri Adibandha Tiari Yojana (MATY), which focuses on sustainable water resource management and agricultural development. The initiative is set to benefit numerous farmers by providing them with the necessary water resources to cultivate their crops efficiently.