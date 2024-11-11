Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has officially ordered the removal Minati Behera from her position as Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW).

This decision follows a show cause notice issued to Behera, citing unsatisfactory performance during her tenure.

The notice, issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, highlighted deficiencies in Behera’s handling of case disposals and the organization of camp courts.

Behera, who was appointed as chairperson in November 2018, was asked to provide an explanation for her performance by October 29, 2024.