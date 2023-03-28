Odisha government initiates crackdown against underage driving

Cuttack: The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, on Tuesday launched a special enforcement drive against underage driving.

Additional Commissioner (Enforcement), STA Lalmohan Sethi on Monday informed that the enforcement drives against underage driving will be undertaken in close vicinity of schools starting from March 28 till the end of April’s first week.

Sethi said that apart from the seizure of the vehicles, a penalty to the tune of up to Rs 25,000 will be imposed on the violators.

Further, the registration of the vehicle shall be cancelled in case of underage driving, he added.

A case will be registered against the registered owner of the vehicle and he/she shall be forwarded to court, he said.

Data of minor boys and girls caught during the drive shall be uploaded on the Sarathi database as a result of which they will not be issued driving licences till they attain the age of 25, he added.