Bhubaneswar: In a significant reshuffle of top police officials, the Odisha government has announced new appointments at the IPS level. Suresh Dev Datta Singh has been appointed as the Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, taking over a crucial law enforcement role in the state’s largest urban area.

In another key transfer, Pinak Mishra, currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Puri, has been moved to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Prateek Singh, the outgoing DCP of Bhubaneswar, has been reassigned as the Rural SP for Cuttack.

As per the notification,AK Ray, IPS (RR 1988), at present Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication, Odisha, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as DG of Prisons and Correctional Services.

SM Narvane, IPS (RR 1989), at present OSD Home Department, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication, Odisha, Cuttack.

Vinaytosh Mishra, IPS (RR 1993), at present Director SCRB, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as ADG, CID-CB.

RP Koche, IPS (RR 1993), at present Additional DG of Police SAP, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as Director, Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Sanjeeb Panda, IPS (RR 1994), at present Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as ADG, Training and Director, BPSPA.

Radha Kishan Sharma, IPS (RR 1995), at present Additional DG of Police (Hdqrs.), Odisha, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Home Department.

Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, IPS (RR 1995), at present Director Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Modernisation.

Dr Santosh Bala, IPS (RR 1995), at present Special Secretary to Government, Home Department, in the rank of Additional DG of Police in additional charge of CMD OPHWC is transferred and posted has been Director SCRB & SFSL.

Arun Bothra, IPS (RR 1996), at present Additional DG of Police CID CB, Odisha, Cuttack additional charge of CRUT has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Railways & Coastal Security.

Suresh Dev Datta Singh, IPS (RR 1998), at present Additional DG of Police (Operations), Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar.

Dayal Gangwar, IPS (RR 1998), at present Addl.D.G of Police. Modernisation, Odisha, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Hdqrs.

Rajesh Kumar, IPS (RR 1998), at present Additional DG of Police Railways & Coastal Security with additional charge of Director SFSL has been transferred and posted as ADGP, SAP.

S Shyni, IPS (RR 2001), at present IG of Police BPSPA, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, in additional charge of IGP CAW & CW, has been transferred and posted as I.G.P., CAW & CW.

Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, IPS (RR 2003), at present I.G of Police CR, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Vigilance organization.

Dr. Deepak Kumar, IPS (RR 2004), at present IG of Police ER, Balasore, has been transferred and posted as IGP Fire Service and Home Guards.

Jai Narayan Pankaj, IPS (RR 2005), at present IG of Police SR, Berhampur and additional charge of IG of Police EOW STF, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Operation.

Anup Kumar Sahoo, IPS (RR 2006), at present IG of Police Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Training, BPSPA.

Awinash Kumar, IPS (RR 2007), at present SP Khurda in the rank of DIGP has been transferred and posted as DIG, SAP.

Dr Sarthak Sarangi, IPS (RR 2007), at present SP Berhampur, in the rank of DIGP has been transferred and posted as DIG, SR, Berhampur.

Niti Shekhar, IPS (RR 2007), at present DIG of Police WR, Rourkela, has been transferred and posted as DIG.SWR, Koraput.

Dr Umashankar Dash, IPS (RR 2008), at present SP Angul in the rank of DIGP has been transferred and posted as Addl. CP,BBSR-Cuttack.

Prakash R, IPS (RR 2008), at present DCP Cuttack in the rank of DIGP has been transferred and posted as DIG, Crime Branch.

Dr. Satyajit Naik, IPS (RR 2008), at present DIG of Police HRPC, Cuttack has been transferred and posted as DIG, ER, Balasore.

Akhileshvar Singh, IPS (RR 2008) on repatriation from Central deputation has been posted as DIG, Operation.

Brijesh Kumar Rai, IPS (RR 2009), at present SP Rourkela in the rank of DIGP is transferred and posted as DIG, WR, Rourkela.

Charan Singh Meena, IPS (RR 2009), at present DIG of Police SWR, Koraput, has been transferred and posted as DIG, CR, Cuttack.

Ms Parul Gupta, IPS (RR 2010) on repatriation from Central deputation has been posted as DIG, Computer.