Odisha Government Clears Confusion Over Anganwadi Functioning In Summer

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today clarified that Anganwadi centers will be open from 7 am to 10 am on every working day as per the revised time table as per the previous order.

After confusion over summer vacation in schools, the Women and Child Development Department today issued a clarification in this regard.

Keeping in view the local heatwave situation, the District Collector may change the opening hours of the Anganvadi Centre, the department stated. It further added the Anganwadi Centers will remain open in strict adherence to summer heat protocol.

In view of the severe heat wave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered the summer vacation in all government and private schools in the state from April 21.

A official order had been issued on April 16 instructing the Anganwadi centres across the State to hold classes from 7 am to 10 am from April 17.