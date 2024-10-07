Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced that all government buildings will be painted in a vibrant orange color with red borders.

This decision, aimed at creating a uniform and distinctive look, was communicated through a directive from the Works Department.

The directive specifies that the exterior walls of all government buildings will be painted with an orange shade (RGB mix 254, 190, 152), while the borders will be painted red (RGB mix 177, 85, 79). This new color scheme will be applied to both new constructions and existing buildings during their periodic repairs and renovations.

The Works Department has issued letters to all engineers-in-chief and other relevant officials, instructing them to adopt this uniform color code. This initiative follows a recent change in the uniform colors for Class IX and X students in government and aided schools.

Officials believe that this move will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of government buildings but also foster a sense of unity and identity across the state. “The new color scheme is expected to give a fresh and vibrant look to our government buildings, making them easily recognizable and symbolizing the state’s progressive outlook,” said a spokesperson from the Works Department.

The public’s reaction to this announcement has been mixed.

