Odisha Government Approves Formation Of Permanent Police Selection Board

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police State Selection Board will conduct the recruitment of constables to sub-inspectors as the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal to form a permanent selection board in the state.

It will consist of two members including the Chairman. Apart from this, 24 administrative and other posts have also been approved by the government for the management of the board office.

A special DG or an officer of the level of Additional DG will be appointed as Chairman of the Board. Out of the two members, one will be an officer of the rank of Additional DG or IG and the other will be of the rank of DIG or SP.

This board will conduct the recruitment of the constables to SIs and ministerial staff.