Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced an allocation of Rs 855 crore for the renovation of the canal system connected to the Hirakud Dam. This ambitious project, spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, is set to be completed by 2028 and promises to address long-standing irrigation inefficiencies across key districts.

The Hirakud Dam, constructed in 1957, is the longest earthen dam in India and serves as a crucial source of irrigation, flood control, and power generation. However, over the decades, the canal system has deteriorated, leading to waterlogging, drainage issues, and inefficient water distribution. The renovation project aims to revitalize the six-decade-old canal network, ensuring that water reaches the farmlands more effectively.

The canal system, which irrigates approximately 1.59 lakh hectares during the Kharif season and 1.12 lakh hectares during the Rabi season, spans across the districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sonepur. The renovation will include cement lining of the watercourses to minimize seepage losses and stabilize the siphon and aqueduct structures within the canal network.

One of the primary goals of this project is to recover waterlogged cultivable land and improve water distribution to the tail-end regions of the canal system. This initiative is expected to significantly benefit farmers, enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring a more reliable water supply.

