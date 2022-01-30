Odisha Girl Shreya Lenka On Her Way To Become First-Ever KPop Artiste From Asia

Bhubaneswar: An 18-year-old girl, Shreya Lenka from Jharsuguda, Odisha is among two top finalists selected from across the World to be part of Black Swan, a globally-acclaimed K-pop girl group of South Korea.

The best thing is that Shreya is the only Asian to be selected by Korean Music Label DR Music.

The Indian trainee Shreya and the Brazilian trainee Gabriela Dalcin were flown out recently to South Korea to start their two-month training period. They were introduced on DR Music’s Instagram account. The six-month training includes basic practice schedules and Korean language education.

In a few months, one of them will be chosen as the newest and fifth member of Black Swan. The group now consists of Youngheun, Leia, Fatou and Judy.