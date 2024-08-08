Odisha gets India’s first 24/7 Annapurti ‘Grain ATM’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has become the first state in India to provide 24/7 access to the public distribution system beneficiaries with the launch of a standalone grain dispensing solution, Annapurti Grain ATM at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar today.

Mr Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology of the Odisha Government, unveiled the Annapurti solution with Ms Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director, WFP in India.

“This is a significant initiative in partnership with the World Food Programme to achieve nutritional security in the state, which is focused on food security. The ATMs will be set up across the state to provide food grains to beneficiaries with 24/7 access under the National Food Security Act,” the minister said at the launch.

WFP and the State of Odisha have been partners for six decades. The state has been a pioneer in ensuring food security and fostering innovations that allow citizens, especially marginalised sections, to access their entitlements.

“Odisha presents a success story with global relevance. We are humbled to see the Annapurti solution, a made-in-India globally awarded solution operational in many states, evolving to add more functionalities and features based on a year-long pilot and testing,” said the Deputy Country Director for WFP in India.

The Annapurti inaugurated today has several additional features. It is the first standalone solution, providing service 24 hours a day, much like a banking ATM. With universal access, anyone with a PDS ration card valid in India, regardless of the State and Union Territory, beneficiaries can access their entitlement.

Annapurti can dispense grain up to 50 kilograms in five minutes, with an error rate of 0.01 percent. Once biometric authentication is completed, it provides consistent access to the full food ration. The modular design allows easy assembly based on available space. Annapurti is energy efficient, consuming only 0.6 Watts per hour and can be connected to solar panels for automatic refilling. Units enable 24/7 access, reducing waiting time by 70 percent.

On this occasion among others Pallalahara MLA Ashok Mohanty, Mahakalpada MLA Dr. Durga Prasanna Nayak, Cuttack (Sadar) MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, Ex-MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, MD, OSCSC Subham Saxena, ADM, Bhubaneswar, Sri Rudra Narayan Mohanty, Social Protection and Supply Chain Head of WFP Ankit Sud, WFP Odisha Head Himansu Bal, Nisanta Agrawal, Nitish Patnaik were present.