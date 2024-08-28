Odisha gets ‘Best State Award’ for road safety initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been recognized as the best state in India for road safety initiatives. The award was presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during the sixth edition of FICCI’s Road Safety Conclave held in New Delhi. Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety), received the award on behalf of the state.

Odisha’s efforts in reducing road accidents have been highly appreciated, setting a benchmark for other states. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while conferring the award, emphasized the importance of focusing on enforcement and road engineering. He acknowledged that driver training plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety, with Odisha’s ‘SuVahak’ initiative receiving widespread acclaim from road safety experts nationwide. The state has established four SuVahak training centers, providing state-funded training for drivers, which has become a model for zero-accident achievements, inspiring other states.

In his address, the Union Minister highlighted the central government’s commitment to reducing road accidents across the country. He urged all states to adopt modern technology to ensure transparency and efficiency in these measures. Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining proper road engineering to prevent accidents, particularly among the youth.

Representing Odisha in the panel discussion, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty detailed the state’s innovative strategies over the past year, including the implementation of the Intelligent enforcement Management System (IEMS) and ‘SuVahak’ program. He emphasized the pivotal role of driver training and personality development in the state’s road safety initiatives, which have also created employment opportunities through government-supported programs.

Furthermore, Mohanty provided insights into the state’s initiatives such as ‘Rakshak’, ‘Junior Rakshak’, and the establishment of trauma care centers, all aimed at saving lives in road accidents.

Commenting on this prestigious achievement, State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur stated, “The Commerce and Transport Department, along with the State Transport Authority, is working diligently towards reducing road accidents. This award motivates us to continue our efforts. Based on the valuable suggestions from the honourable Union Minister during the conclave, we will strive to further enhance our road safety measures.