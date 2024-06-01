Odisha General Elections 2024
StateGeneral Elections 2024Top News

Odisha General Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Of 63.42% Recorded In Last Phase Polling

By Itishree Sethy
8

Bhubaneswar: A voting percentage of 63.42 was recorded in the last phase of polling in Odisha’s six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly segments on Saturday.

Around one crore people exercised their franchise in six parliamentary constituencies — Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur — and 42 Assembly segments under these constituencies.

A total of 66 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha seats, while 394 nominees are vying for the assembly segments in this fourth and final phase of simultaneous polls in the eastern state. Results will be out on June 4.

Itishree Sethy 2371 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News