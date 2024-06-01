Odisha General Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Of 63.42% Recorded In Last Phase Polling

Bhubaneswar: A voting percentage of 63.42 was recorded in the last phase of polling in Odisha’s six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly segments on Saturday.

Around one crore people exercised their franchise in six parliamentary constituencies — Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur — and 42 Assembly segments under these constituencies.

A total of 66 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha seats, while 394 nominees are vying for the assembly segments in this fourth and final phase of simultaneous polls in the eastern state. Results will be out on June 4.