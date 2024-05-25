Odisha General Election 2024: No Mobile Phones Allowed Inside Polling Booths

Bhubaneswar: Voters and polling agents are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside polling booths, informed the Additional CEO Dr N. Thirumala Naik.

This policy aims to prevent any attempts to compromise the integrity and secrecy of the voting process. The ECI guidelines disallow voter use of mobile phones inside polling stations, and the risk of being turned away or of potential legal consequences is not worth it. Therefore, the safest approach is to leave the mobile phones at home or secure them in vehicles before entering polling premises.