With the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ approaching, the government of Odisha is actively preparing to mitigate any emergencies, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Minister Pujari, announced that 250 mega cyclone relief centres have been established across the state to accommodate individuals evacuated from high-risk areas within the affected districts.

Additionally, 500 temporary shelters, including schools and colleges, have been organized by the state administration for this purpose, with 250 relief centres already inspected.

Minister Pujari informed the media that all shelters are stocked with sufficient food, essential medicines, water, and electricity. He also noted that female police officers will be stationed at shelters to assist the evacuated women from vulnerable regions.

The Minister acknowledged that often people hesitate to vacate their homes in high-risk areas due to concerns over theft. To address this, police will be deployed for security, and patrols will also be conducted.

The state is prioritizing the relocation of pregnant women who are due within the next two weeks to hospitals to ensure their safety during the cyclone.

Ground-level preparations have been finalized, with review meetings conducted at both state and district levels.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units and fire services have been positioned in potential impact zones throughout the state.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby for rescue and rehabilitation efforts. The state has requested the central government for an additional 11 NDRF teams.

Plans are in place to maintain an uninterrupted power supply in the vulnerable districts.

Furthermore, the state government has suspended the leave of all its employees from October 23 to 25 in light of the situation.

Schools in the 14 affected districts will remain closed during the specified period.

Pujari announced that all examinations have been postponed due to the cyclone.

Tourists have been advised to vacate Puri before the cyclonic storm makes landfall on the Odisha coast. The state government has recommended that devotees, both from within and outside the state, refrain from visiting the sacred city on October 24 and 25.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has previously stated that the state government is completely ready to confront the approaching severe cyclonic storm.

