Odisha: Four Senior IPS Officers Promoted To ADG Rank; 15 Others Also Get Promotion

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday promoted four senior IPS officers to ADG rank and also promoted 15 more IPS officers of various cadres. The Home Department has issued two separate notifications to this effect on Thursday.

According to the notification, 1997-batch IPS officer Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, presently working as IG Prison & Correctional Service with the additional charge of OSRTC CMD, has been promoted to the Grade of Additional DG of Police with effect from 1st Jan 2022. Pattanayak will continue in the present place of posting in the rank of ADGP.

1997-batch IPS officer Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, presently working as IG, Vigilance, has been promoted to the Grade of Additional DG of Police with effect from 1st Jan 2022. Panigrahi is allowed to continue in the present place of posting in the rank of ADGP.

1997-batch IPS officer Dhirendra Sarnbhaji Kutey, presently working as Special Secretary to Hon’ble CM. has been promoted to the Grade of Additional DG of Police with effect from 1st Jan 2022. Kutey will also continue in the present place of posting in the rank of ADGP.

1997-batch IPS officer Rekha Lohani, presently working as Additional Commissioner of Police, BBSR-CTC, has been promoted to the Grade of Additional DG of Police with effect from 1st Jan 2022. Lohani is allowed to continue in the present place of posting in the rank of ADGP.

In another notification issued by the Home Department, as many as 15 IPS officers of various cadres have been promoted to higher ranks. Following are the IPS officer given promotion