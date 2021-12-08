Odisha: Four Returnees From ‘At-Risk’ Countries Test Covid Positive

Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 cases due to the coronavirus variant Omicron across the world, Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra on Wednesday informed that four international passengers from “at-risk” countries have tested positive for Covid-19.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have the new variant, Omicron, which has been classified as ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization, he added.

As of December 7, a total of 982 persons have returned to the state from at-risk countries, said the Health Director.