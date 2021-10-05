Odisha: Four More Officials Get Compulsory Retirement

Bhubaneswar: Continuing with its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the State government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to four officials.

The officials include two Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officials, one District Sub-Registrar, and one former Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO).

With this, around 122 officials have been awarded compulsory retirement by the State Government till date.

Deputy Collector of Angul, Janaki Nath Mishra, is facing two corruption cases and nine disciplinary proceedings, while Nuagada Tahasildar Akul Mallick is facing one corruption case and two disciplinary proceedings.

Similarly, Dhenkanal Sub-Registrar Lalatendu Satapathy is facing two corruption cases and two disciplinary proceedings, while former Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) of Nuapada, Trilochan Dhal, is facing one corruption case.