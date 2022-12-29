Odisha: Four IPS Officers Promoted To ADG Rank

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday promoted four senior IPS officers to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADG).

A notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department stated that Amitabh Thakur, a 1998 batch officer, Suresh Dev Dutta Singh (1998) have been promoted to the ADG rank.

Similarly, Rajesh Kumar and Ravi Kant, the same batch officers, got the promotion to ADG rank. Their promotion will be effective from the New Year.

Dayal Gangwar, who is on central deputation, is allowed proforma promotion to the grade of ADG with effect from January 1, 2023, the notification stated.