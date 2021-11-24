Odisha forms high-level committee to resolve bilateral issues with Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday constituted an eight-member committee to deliberate on bilateral outstanding issues of mutual interests with the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. The Revenue & Disaster Management Department has issued a notification into this effect.

The high-level Committee under the Chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary, will discuss the issues with the officials nominated by the State of Andhra Pradesh. The other members of the committee are:-

· Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary

· Additional Chief Secretary to Govt.. Home Department

· Principal Secretary to Govt. , Revenue & DM Department

· Principal Secretary to Govt., Department of Water Resources

· Principal Secretary to Govt., Energy Department

· Principal Secretary to Govt., S&ME Department

· Principal Secretary to Govt., Higher Education Department

Notably, a joint meeting was held on 09.11.2021 in Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre, between the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with a view to resolve bilateral outstanding issues of mutual interest between both the States. A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed by two Chief Ministers, particularly in the field of Water Resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

It was decided in the meeting to work closely on resolving the issues relating to (i) Kotia Group of Villages & any other boundary dispute, Neradi Barrage, (iii) Jhanjavathi Reservoir, (iv) Polavaram, (v) Release of water for Bahuda river and (vi) Mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru In Energy sector;

Both the States resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation. Both the States will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University respectively. Besides, appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two States, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood

It was also resolved in the meeting that both the States will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of Federalism discuss issues.

The Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have decided that the Chief Secretaries of both the States will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.