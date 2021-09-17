Odisha Forest Service Examination-2019 Results Out! Ayushi Pati Topper

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited results of Odisha Forest Service Examination-2019 has been published by the Odisha Public Service Commission on 16th September, 2021.

Two waves of COVID-19 played significant part in delaying the publication of this result.

In all 67 candidates were recommended against 67 vacancies, comprising UR-36 (12-w), SEBC-16(04-w), SC-06 (01-w), ST – 09. Vacancies for all categories have been filled up including for ST 85 SC.

A woman candidate, Ayushi Pati, has not only topped the merit list but also there are six women in top 10 in merit position thus marking a significant shift in women representation.

In all, 26 women candidates have been recommended though there were 20 vacancies reserved for them. Altogether 12,904 applications were received, out of which 2,717 candidates took the written exam.