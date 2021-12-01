Odisha FM Presents Supplementary Budget Of Rs 19,833 Cr Amid Ruckus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday presented the supplementary budget worth Rs 19,833 crore in the state assembly for 2021-22.

Presenting the budget in the house, Minister Pujari said, “Keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people in a welfare state, the supplementary budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the state. Of Rs 19,833 crore, Rs 3624 crore for Panchayati Raj Dept, Rs 2310 crore for Health & Rs 2143 crore for Energy Dept, among others.”

The supplementary provision of Rs 13,568 crore under programme expenditure is to be financed by tied up resources to the extent of Rs 6,137 crore, and through an additional collection of own revenue to the extent of Rs 7,431 crore.

A total of Rs 2,147 crore has been allocated for irrigation facilities, farmers’ welfare, and food security.

For Covid-19 assistance and supply of rice to BPL families, Rs 1105.18 crore has been provisioned and Rs 11.37 crore is provisioned for fair price shop automation.

A sum of Rs 584.92 crore has been allocated for social security measures.

A total sum of Rs 2,038.16 crore is allocated for public health care. Out of this, Rs 498.51 crore has been allocated for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and Rs 25.83 crore has been provisioned for KHUSHI-Distribution of sanitary napkins.

Total of Rs 1,311.17 crore has been allocated for the education, sports, and skill development sector.

A total allocation of Rs 3,911.81 crore has been made for rural housing, wage employment, provision of drinking water, and rural infrastructure.

Additional provision of Rs 1,682.40 crore is proposed in the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure, 2021-22 against the differential year-end balance available as on dt.31.03.2021 in State Disaster Risk Management Fund.

A total of Rs 5.97 crore is provided towards transfer to PRIs as per the 4th/5th SFC Award in the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure, 2021-22.

A total sum of Rs 253.07 crore is allocated for the empowerment of women and child development. Total Rs 134.51 crore allocated for ST & SC Development and Minority & Backward Class Welfare initiatives.

A total allocation of Rs 114.93 crore for the promotion of Culture and Tourism and a total allocation of Rs 2,505.10 crore for the Infrastructure, Energy, IT, and R&D sectors are taken together.