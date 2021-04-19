Odisha: Flying Squads To Check Black Marketing Of Remdesivir, Other COVID-19 Medicines

Bhubaneswar: The State government has come up with an extensive drive to check black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir and other drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19.

At least 22 flying squads have been formed to check black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir and other drugs used for treatment of COVID-19 across the State.

A meeting regarding this was held under the chairmanship of Y K Jethwa, ADG CID CB at Bhubaneswar today.

DIG STF, Drugs Controller, Odisha and officials of Special Task Force, Crime Branch and Drug Inspectors

were present in the meeting.

According to a press release issued today, a total of 7 Flying Squads have been constituted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and 15 in rest of the State, comprising Drug Inspectors, officials of Crime Branch, Special Task Force and local police, for energizing enforcement to prevent hoarding and black marketing of COVID medicines in the State.

“Verification drive is already underway. Verification of records and stocks has been initiated covering the entire supply chain. Sharp vigil and surveillance has been launched and intelligence network has been geared up.”

ADG Crime Branch also warned that strong action under criminal laws will be taken against anyone indulging in hoarding, black marketing or any illegal acts.