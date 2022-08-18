Odisha floods: CM Naveen to conduct aerial survey

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara at 3.30 pm today.

Secretary To CM (5T) V K Pandian will be accompanying the Chief Minister during the survey.

Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation in the state and directed the officials to ensure zero casualty due to flood and that there should be no disruption to normal life.

The water level in Hirakud reservoir was 624.69 feet at 9 am today.

The dam was receiving 4.40 lakh cusec water from the upstream and discharging 6.74 lakh cusec through 40 sluice gates.

The discharge at Khairmal was 8.5 lakh cusec, at Barmul it was 8.8 lakh cusec and at Mundali it was 10.10 lakh cusec.