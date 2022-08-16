Odisha Floods: CM Naveen Asks Top Govt Officials To Ensure Zero Casualty

Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in Odisha will be taking its peak in next few hours. Following this, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the top government officials to ensure ‘ZERO’ casualty.

The Chief Minister has directed authorities to minimize communication disruption and evacuate people from vulnerable areas.

Earlier in the day, Engineer in Chief of Odisha Water Resources Department Bijay Kumar Mishra informed that the water flow at Mundali was 11.6 lakh cusec at 9 am today. It will increase for some more time before becoming steady and then gradually recede.

Meanwhile, water level of Hirakud dam crossed the danger level and stood at 625.04 ft by 6 am today. While inflow of water into the reservoir was 7,85,291 cusec the outflow stood at 4,34,008 cusec.