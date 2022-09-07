Odisha Flood Damage Assessment: Govt Approves Rs 128.58 Cr Assistance For Affected

Bhubaneswar: Due to floods and heavy rainfall in the second and third week of August 2022, a total of 24 districts of the state namely: Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Sundergarh have been affected. The concerned districts and departments were directed to assess the damage caused by the flood and heavy rainfall.

According to the damage assessment data received from the district officials, 14,235 houses, 1236 cow sheds, 5036 hectares of agricultural land, 1125 boats and fishing nets, 28.382 hectares of fish ponds and 483.145 hectares of fish seed farming have been damaged. Besides, more than 33 per cent of the 1,26,162 hectares of farmland suffered crop loss.

As per the instructions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, assistance will be provided for house construction, utensils, agriculture, haying, for dead cattle, damaged boats and nets, fishing ponds, fishing seed farming, handloom weavers, handicraftsmen, sericulture farmers based on the damage assessment reports by the District Collectors and guidelines of the Disaster Relief Fund. A total of Rs.128.58 crores for assistance has been sanctioned for the flood-affected.

Similarly, Rs 99 crore 92 lakh 97 thousand rupees have been sanctioned to the District Collectors for providing cooked food to the affected people in water-logged areas as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Odisha.

In the meantime, reports of damage to public property have been received from Water Resources Department, Urban Development Department, Rural Development Department, Housing and Urban Development Department and Energy Department. For immediate restoration of public property damage, Water Resources Department needs Rs.5277.69 lakhs, Urban Development Department needs Rs.2019.44 lakhs, Rural Development Department needs Rs.4254.70 lakhs, Housing and Urban Development Department needs Rs.607.72 lakhs and Energy Department needs Rs.503.38 lakhs.

But as per the terms and conditions of the disaster relief fund, for immediate restoration of damage to public property, Water Resources Department will get Rs.4353.92 lakhs, Works Dept Rs 1367.25 lakhs, Rural Development Department Rs.2414.37 lakhs, Housing and Urban Development Department Rs.82.46 lakhs and Energy Department has been sanctioned Rs.497.51 lakh from the Disaster Relief Fund.

As such, a total sum of Rs.8715.51 lakh has been sanctioned to the said departments for the immediate repair and restoration of public property as per the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.