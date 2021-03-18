Odisha: Five Places Record Temp Above 38°C

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Thursday informed that five places across the state recorded temperature above 38.0 degree Celsius.

Among the five places, Baripada, Malkangiri and Boudh were hottest at 39 degree Celsius. The other two places are Bhubaneswar and Talcher with 38.6 degree Celsius and 38.3 degree Celsius respectively. Similarly, in Cuttack, the mercury stood at 37.6 degree Celsius, said the IMD.

On the other hand, Phulbani recorded the lowest temp of 17.5 degree Celsius, it added.

According to the latest bulletin, the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Ganjam and Angul are likely to experience rain accompanied with thundershower in the next 24 hours.

“Besides, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Angul and Mayurbhanj are also likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning. A yellow warning has also been issued by the IMD from Friday morning till Saturday morning.”

The rainfall activity is likely to continue till Sunday morning in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal along with lightning and thunderstorm. The rest of the state will remain dry with not much fluctuations in temperature, the IMD release stated.

The IMD further stated that there will be no large change in day temperature, which will remain 2-3 degree Celsius above normal, during the next 4-5 days.