Odisha: Five Persons Convicted By Vigilance Courts In Separate Cases Of Graft, Corruption

Cuttack: In a fresh record, the Vigilance courts on Tuesday convicted five persons in separate Vigilance cases in different districts of the state.

The convicts in separate Vigilance cases are Gokul Chandra Nayak, Ex-Asst. Agriculture Officer, Umarkote, Dist-Nabarangpur, Ladukeswar Prasad Mohapatra, Ex-Junior Clerk, O/o RTO, Puri, Kunu Bhuyan, Ex-Head Clerk & Salekram Dhurua, Ex-Junior Clerk, O/o Block Education Officer, Hemgir, Dist-Sundargarh and Purna Chandra Bisoi, Ex-Sarapanch, Mandar GP, Polasara, Dist-Ganjam.

Ex-Asst. Agriculture Officer Convicted In Trap Case:-

Gokul Chandra Nayak, former Assistant Agriculture Officer of Umerkote in Nabarangpur district, who is at present, the Chief District Agriculture Officer of Jeypore in Koraput district, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No.04/2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for issuance of fertilizer license in his favour.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore convicted Nayak and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Sri Nayak from service following his conviction.

S.B. Mahananda, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sashidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Ex-Junior Clerk, O/O RTO, Puri Convicted In Trap Case:

Ladukeswar Prasad Mohapatra, Ex-Junior Clerk (Retired), office of RTO, Puri was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.25/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for issuance of the VCR deposit receipt regarding payment of fine in respect of his vehicle.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar convicted Mohapatra and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.1,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence punishable U/s 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months and to pay fine of Rs.1,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Mohapatra following his conviction.

Smt. Tanuja Mohanty, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Cell Division, Cuttack had investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Ex-Head Clerk And Ex-Junior Clerk, O/O Block Education Officer Convicted In Trap Case:-

Kunu Bhuyan, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired), office of BEO, Hemgir, and Salekram Dhurua, Ex-Junior Clerk, office of BEO, Hemgir, Dist-Sundargarh, A/p-Junior Clerk, Rastriya Vidyalaya, Rajgangpur, Dist-Sundargarh were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.89 dt.04.12.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/34 IPC for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for processing the pension papers of his retired father.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh convicted to duo and sentenced them each to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs.2,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence punishable U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced them each to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.2,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Today, both the convicts Bhuyan and Dhurua have been forwarded to jail custody. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bhuyan and dismissal of Dhurua from service following their conviction.

Jogesh Prasad Patel, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Rourkela Division had investigated the case and Shyam Sundar Mishra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundargarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Ex-Sarapanch, Mandar GP, Polasara, Dist-Ganjam Convicted In Corruption Case:-

Purna Chandra Bisoi, Ex-Sarapanch, Mandar GP, Polasara, Dist-Ganjam was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.24/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of 209 Qtl. of rice received by him under National Food for Work Programme (NFWP) Scheme.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur convicted him and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 13(1)(c)(d) r/w 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.3,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 409 IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

S.N. Panigrahi, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/p-SP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. PP, Sri P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. P.P and Smt. Diptimayee Behera, Asst. Spl. PP, Vigilance, Berhampur jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.