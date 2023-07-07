Odisha: First Phase +2 Admission Begins

Bhubaneswar: The first phase admission into plus II courses (Arts Science, Commerce) has commenced today after the merit list was announced by the Directorate Higher Secondary Education on Thursday.

The admission will be held between 9 am and 5 pm.

Ravenshaw higher secondary school in Cuttack became the top choice of the students in all streams as per the cut –off marks.

A total 4,72,279 students had applied for admission out of which 4,12,368 have been selected in the first phase.

59,911 students have not been selected as the cut off mark is more than they secured. Their admission will be considered during second phase selection and spot admission, official stated added.

The second selection list will be published on July 19 while choice locking will be held between July 21 and 23. Spot selection list will be out on July 27.

Students can apply in all colleges for spot admission.

Classes will commence from August 1.